Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

International Iconic Awards is the prestigious business award show. This is the 7th year of the award show and last 6 years have been successful. This year there have been so many categories and so many nominations. Television stars slayed at the red carpet of International Iconic Awards 2021. The pictures from the event are out now. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin made walked the red carpet in style. Their radiant smiles grabbed all the attention. They both were twinning in black.