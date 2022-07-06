Image credit: Instagram

International Kissing Day 2022: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's liplock

It's International Kissing day today and though it's not Valentine's it's as good because you get to celebrate love with your beloved. On the occasion of International Kissing Day today, here's a look at some of the coolest Bollywood couples who don't mind flaunting their love for each other on social media. Be it in terms of hugs or passionate liplocks. From Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and more, let's check out the viral kisses on Bollywood celebrity couples. First up, we have are the new mommy and daddy-to-be, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. When Alia shared her wedding snaps online, it included a picture of their kiss after being declared man and wife! Uff, these two have our hearts.