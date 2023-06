Anushka Sharma performed the headstand and left fans in shock

Tomorrow, the world will celebrate International Yoga Day everywhere. And Yoga has many benefits. It does not just keeps one's body healthy but also one mind. And it has more benefits than one can imagine. Today, we will have been looking at actresses who swear by prenatal yoga. It helps in childbirth and keeps not just the expecting mother but also the baby in the womb healthy. Let's have a look at actresses from the film and TV industry who have been practising yoga even during pregnancy. Anushka Sharma performed a headstand with the help of Virat Kohli.