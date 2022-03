Aryan Khan at IPL 2022

IPL 2022 kicked off yesterday, 27th March, with the first match played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. KKR ended up defeating defending champions CSK quite easily. However, along with KKR’s victory another major highlight that grabbed the limelight in the opening match of this year’s IPL was the presence of Aryan Khan, who substituted for father Shah Rukh Khan, who usually attends KKR’s inaugural match, but is busy this year with wrapping up his upcoming biggie, Pathan. Given the turmoil that Aryan Khan was recently and needlessly put through, it was great to see him enjoying himself at IPL 2022 and both SRK and KKR fans made it known how much they appreciated his presence. Check out their reactions below: