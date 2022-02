Like father, like son! Aryan Khan has been winning hearts with his appearance at the IPL auction 2022 along with his sister Suhana Khan.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans were showing love to his kids stepped out to fill in for him at the IPL auction. And now the latest pictures of Aryan Khan’s pictures engrossed in a chat with Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani is going VIRAL. The young lad is seen confidently changing with the head honcho of the Mumba Indians team. Aryan looks sub handsome in these pictures and his fans can't help but find a resemblance of Shah Rukh Khan in him