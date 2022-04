Image credit: Instagram

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, AbRam at IPL match

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan are taking a lead in IPL when it comes to their team Kolkata Knight Riders. The two were also at the IPL auction event, and recently attended a KKR vs Punjab Kings match. Aryan and Suhana were accompanied by their little brother AbRam, and even Ananya Panday was at the match. The pictures from the match have been doing the rounds of social media, and one of the pictures has gone viral. Suhana, AbRam and Ananya’s reaction post the win has grabbed everyone’s attention.