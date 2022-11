Image credit: Instagram

Ira Khan gets engaged to Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. A ceremony was held in Mumbai which was attended by only near and dear ones. Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta. She has been very vocal about her relationship with Nupur Shikhare and now they are officially engaged. Here's all about their love life.