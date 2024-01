Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: And the big grand party begins

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a registered marriage in Mumbai on 3rd January. The duo have been seeing each other since 2020 and decided to get hitched. Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao together had been prepping for the wedding for months. After a registered wedding, the duo and the whole family flew off to Udaipur, Rajasthan for a chilled white wedding. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged vows in a white wedding on 10th January. And now, they are hosting a reception party for the Bollywood stars. It is going to be a starry affair and guess what, the family and the newlyweds have arrived already.