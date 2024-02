Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's marriage

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got married to her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. They registered their marriage on that day and later, we saw them having a grand white wedding in Udaipur with the whole family being present. The newlyweds had their wedding reception party in Mumbai and many big stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Hema Malini, Sharman Joshi, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Dilip Joshi, Rupali Ganguly, Sakshi Tanwar, Gauahar Khan, Kartik Aaryan and others arrived for the wedding reception. The new couple is now enjoying their honeymoon in Bali, Indonesia. Ira Khan took to Instagram to share pictures from their honeymoon and it is all about love.