Ira Trivedi-Madhu Mantena wedding reception: Bollywood turns up

Madhu Mantena, the Indian film producer got married today to Ira Trivedi, a Yoga instructor and an author. They have known each other for a long time. Madhu Mantena was previously married to famous fashion designer Masaba Gupta. However, they parted ways. Masaba is now married to Satydeep Mishra. And even Madhu has found his partner in Ira. From Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan and more, let's check out the list of celebs who've turned up for their wedding reception party.