Is Jisoo the richest in BLACKPINK? Net worth breakdown of Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa goes viral

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BLACKPINK BLACKPINK started as fresh-faced rookies in 2016 and now stand at the top of the K-pop world, bigger and more global than ever. With just two major albums and three massive world tours under their belt, they’ve shifted from breakout stars to cultural icons. Let’s look at where each member stands today, their net worth, solo wins, and what they’re working on now.

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A Quick Trip Down Memory Lane YG Entertainment formed BLACKPINK, and when the group first debuted in 2016, they set off a wave: breaking streaming records, headlining Coachella, and pulling K-pop into the mainstream spotlight globally. Their fans, the BLINKs, have pushed them further with nonstop, passionate support. Or as Jennie put it back in 2020, “All the records are the results of our fans, BLINKs, and their unconditional support. It just gives us more motivation to go further than we ever dreamed of.”

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Jisoo: $30 Million Net Worth Jisoo, with a net worth of about $30 million, is the oldest, born January 1995 in Gunpo, South Korea. She joined YG as a trainee and ended up being the third member picked for BLACKPINK.

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Jennie: $30 Million Net Worth Jennie also sits at $30 million. Born in January 1996 in Seongnam, she spent part of her childhood in New Zealand before coming back to Korea. She trained for nearly six years and wound up as BLACKPINK’s first official member.

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Rosé: $40 Million Net Worth Rosé has climbed a little higher, with $40 million to her name. She was born in Auckland, New Zealand in February 1997 and grew up in Australia before moving to Korea to train. She came aboard as the last member of the lineup.

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Lisa: $40 Million Net Worth Lisa matches Rosé, also clocking in at $40 million. Born in March 1997 in Buriram, Thailand, Lisa was the second to join and became famous fast as the group’s main dancer and rapper. She’s BLACKPINK’s most-followed member on Instagram, with more than 107 million fans.

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Solo Careers: Breaking Records Individually Every member has struck out solo and smashed it. Jennie released her first single, Solo, in 2018, followed by her new album Ruby in March 2025. Jisoo dropped her own effort, Me, in 2023. Rosé put out R in 2021 and Rosie at the end of 2024. Her single APT. with Bruno Mars is sitting at over 1.5 billion streams on Spotify.

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