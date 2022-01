Is Priyanka Chopra opting out of Jee Le Zara?

Since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their baby daughter through surrogacy, speculations over the actress opting out of her next Bollywood film Jee Le Zara hit headlines. In the past, the actress had stated that she would not mind slowing down a little after embracing motherhood and thus the rumours. While gossip mongers keep wondering, here is a list of films that Priyanka Chopra rejected in the past.