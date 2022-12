Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's babies get royal welcome from Ambani family

After four years of marriage, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have been blessed with twins. The babies who were born in Los Angeles finally arrived home. Their home Karuna Sindhu has been decked up for their arrival. The paps had gathered for the first pics of the little one. Nita Ambani looked radiant as she cradled the babies. Take a look at the pics...