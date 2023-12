Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang separate after 14 years of marriage?

Isha Koppikar and her restauranteur husband Timmy Narang have reportedly ended their marriage after 14 years. The two got divorced in November this year and are separated legally. Isha and her daughter Rianna have moved out of the Narang home. The two met via Preity Zinta. An insider said that problems had been cropping up time and again. The two tried everything to make their marriage work, but could not succeed. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani enjoys her first Ganpati with the Khan Khandaan - view HQ pics!