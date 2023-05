Image credit: Instagram

Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta's pregnancy photoshoot goes viral

Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta and hubby Vatsal Seth are soon going to enter the new phase of their lives. The couple is soon going to welcome their first child into this world. Of course, they are very excited. Pregnancy Photoshoot is the trending thing and Ishita Dutta pulled off the cutest shoot ever. She went all cute and pretty as she flaunted her baby bump in a tube dress.