Bidding adieu

After moving from TV to OTT, Ishq Main Marjawan continued its story of love, betrayal and secrets. Now, the show is in its finale week. There is nothing more in the story to stretch it further. Well, it was a thriller show so this was expected. Fans will miss Helly Shah and Rrahul Sudhir immensely. As RiAnsh they left a great impression on viewers. The love, passion and emotional quotient of Riddhima – Vansh’s love story was just too good. Here are some pics shared by Helly Shah…