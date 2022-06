Image credit: Instagram

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan in Ishq Vishk Rebound

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the sequel to Ishq Vishk which is titled Ishq Vishk Rebound. She took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. She posted, “It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I'm extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen: When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on.”