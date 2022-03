ITA 2022: Take a look at the best and worst dressed celebs

The ITA 2022 was a glam affair. Stars like Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma upped the hotness quotient as they came on the red carpet in gowns. Hina Khan and Helly Shah were two ladies who looked fabulous. Hina Khan’s black gown with a peplum got the perfect finishing touches while Helly Shah was elegance personified. There were some pretty gowns but nothing we had not seen before. Nia Sharma went for the global look with cut outs, fringes and sem-sheer but all the elements did not come together very well. Here is a look…