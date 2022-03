Alia Bhatt attends ITA Awards 2022

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been promoting her film Gangubai Kathiawadi across the country. The actress, for the same, has been opting for various shades of white and ivory sarees. It has been a treat to see Alia in white sarees. However, when Alia Bhatt made an appearance last evening for the ITA Awards 2022, the actress ditched her usual white and opted for a silver saree. But nonetheless, Alia looked gorgeous. However, netizens had a unique reaction to her outfit.