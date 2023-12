ITA Awards 2023: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi arrive in style

The ITA awards 2023 is happening right now. Many big TV stars, OTT stars and Bollywood stars were spotted at the red carpet event. They were seen posing for the paparazzi. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod looked stylish as they posed for the cameras. Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Shivangi Joshi also looked stunning as usual.