Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Karisma Kapoor

We are back with your weekly dose of funny pictures of Popular celebrities. Starting with, here's one of Karisma Kapoor. Guess the camera flashes were too intense and the diva got caught in an awkward moment. Karisma Kapoor was visiting Karan Johar's residence along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora. Dressed in black and black she looked simple and chic. But as cameras go clickety-click, not all pics are the best pics. Scroll on for more.