Deepika Padukone

We are here with yet another dose of awkward and funny pictures of celebrities. Bollywood stars get papped every day and not all pictures are perfect. At times, cameras go clickety-click and there are some funny pictures of stars that get captured. Like this one! Deepika Padukone was all smiles at the airport but guess her hair swirl moment turned out to be a tad bit funny. The diva was leaving for Oscars 2023 and she made India proud with her grace at the International event. Here's looking at other funny and awkward pictures of stars.