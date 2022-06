Image credit: Viral Bhayani

It’s AWKWARD!

It is Sunday, and we are back again to tickle your funny bone with the game of awkward clicks. Bollywood is a busy industry. The movement of the stars is swift and quick. But they can't escape the lense of the paparazzi who often catch them off-guard. And this week, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Urfi Javed, Kaira Advani, Varun Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui, Shaheer Sheikh, Rakul Preet Singh and Vidyut Jamwwal's awkward moments have been caught on the camera and the results are hilarious. Take a look.