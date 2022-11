Kartik Aaryan

It's Sunday so we are here with the new stock of awkward celebrity pictures. Stars carry out the most glamorous shoots but at times their awkward moments get captured on camera. Like this one! Kartik Aaryan trying to settle and pose with his fancy car. He celebrated his birthday recently and organised a white-themed party. It was attended by Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and more stars. Check out more awkward pictures of celebrities here.