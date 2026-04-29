IU and Byeon Woo-seok's VIRAL kiss changes everything for Perfect Crown? Popular Korean drama hits...

1/7





The Kiss Everyone’s Talking About That yacht scene with IU and Byeon Woo-seok? It sent ratings through the roof, 13.4% at its peak during that unforgettable kiss. Episode 6 averaged 11.2% nationwide and grabbed the top spot on Saturday night. People couldn’t look away.

2/7





Your New Favorite Couple IU and Byeon Woo-seok just light up the screen together. She’s Seong Hui-ju, the fearless fiancée, constantly breaking royal rules. He’s Grand Prince Ian, haunted by his past but totally smitten. Their chemistry is seriously addictive.

3/7





That Proposal Changed Everything Grand Prince Ian dropped the surprise, his late mom’s ring, right at a royal banquet. Seong Hui-ju said yes with a beaming smile, King Lee Yoon gave his blessing, and suddenly everyone’s watching the latest royal power couple.

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4/7





Why Nobody’s Missing An Episode It’s got romance, sure, but also palace politics, secret deals, and all the feelings. When Queen Dowager Yoon I-rang tried to humiliate Ian, Hui-ju didn’t hesitate, she grabbed his hand, marched right out, and started planning a yacht date to clear the way for him.

5/7





Breaking Down Those Ratings Nationwide: 11.2% , Seoul: 11.3% , 2049 Demo: Show’s new highest score, Biggest moment: 13.4% right as IU confessed, “Do whatever you want.” That kiss wasn’t just sweet, it supercharged the show’s numbers.

6/7





Still Waiting in India Even though everybody’s buzzing, Perfect Crown hasn’t made it to Indian streaming yet. As of April 2026, no OTT platform or TV deal, so Indian fans are surviving on recaps and clips for now.

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7/7



