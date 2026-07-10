What's Thier Relationship Timeline?

They first met back in 2012 as MCs on SBS’s music show Inkigayo. Their chemistry was easy to see, and fans loved how comfortable they seemed together. That friendship stuck, and by 2022, it had quietly turned romantic, which wasn’t a huge shock to anyone who followed them. When they eventually went public, fans were thrilled to see a couple handling fame with so much care, keeping most of their private life out of the spotlight. Now, four years after that confirmation, they’re moving forward in thier lifes.