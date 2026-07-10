The toughest part for IU and Lee Jong-suk?
For years, they’ve both been working nonstop, acting, singing, brand deals, anything you can think of. With that kind of schedule, finding time together became almost impossible. According to Dispatch, their professional lives slowly pulled them apart until meeting up was more exception than rule, and that distance eventually led them to go their separate ways. Neither star has said anything directly yet, but their agencies’ confirmation seems to have cleared up most of the speculation.