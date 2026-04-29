IU's Perfect Crown to Lee Min-ho's Panchinko: Top 7 Korean drama kisses that changed romance forever

1/7





IU & Byeon Woo-seok — Perfect Crown (2026) The Yacht Kiss from Perfect Crown blew up online and scored a whopping 13.4% rating. IU and Byeon Woo-seok’s chemistry felt so real, there’s forbidden love, contract marriage drama, and this scene just took over as the turning point for their story.

2/7





Lee Min-ho & Kim Min-ha — Pachinko (2022–2024) Forget Lee Min-ho’s usual rich-guy roles. As Koh Hansu in Pachinko, he brought out a messy, grown-up romance with Kim Min-ha, less fairytale, more heartbreak. Their kisses? Completely raw and desperate.

3/7





Park Seo-joon & Park Min-young — What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018) This drama isn’t shy, especially its well-known closet kiss scene. It flipped K-drama romance toward adult passion rather than endless slow-burn tension.

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4/7





Gong Yoo & Yoon Eun-hye — Coffee Prince (2007) Honestly, the kiss in Coffee Prince is legendary. It wasn’t just steamy, it pushed boundaries with the whole gender confusion plot and became a real “aha” moment for the characters and viewers.

5/7





Seo In-guk & Jung So-min — The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018) This isn’t your typical romance. The kiss here hits hard, a twisted, emotional punch that ideas of “dangerous connection” rather than safe, pretty love. People still talk about how intense and honest it felt.

6/7





Song Joong-ki & Song Hye-kyo — Descendants of the Sun (2016) The wine kiss is pretty much the gold standard for seduction in K-dramas. It’s all about controlled tension that finally breaks, people everywhere tried to recreate it after this episode aired.

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7/7



