IU's Perfect Crown to Lee Min-ho's Panchinko: Top 7 Korean drama kisses that changed romance forever
IU's Perfect Crown to Lee Min-ho's Panchinko: Top 7 Korean drama kisses that changed romance forever
K-drama kisses used to be simple, almost shy, but now they're bold and loaded with meaning, honestly, they keep raising the bar for romance and what viewers expect. Here's a rundown of seven unforgettable moments that completely changed the vibe of Korean drama kisses, mixing recent hits with old favorites:
The Yacht Kiss from Perfect Crown blew up online and scored a whopping 13.4% rating. IU and Byeon Woo-seok’s chemistry felt so real, there’s forbidden love, contract marriage drama, and this scene just took over as the turning point for their story.
2/7
Lee Min-ho & Kim Min-ha — Pachinko (2022–2024)
Forget Lee Min-ho’s usual rich-guy roles. As Koh Hansu in Pachinko, he brought out a messy, grown-up romance with Kim Min-ha, less fairytale, more heartbreak. Their kisses? Completely raw and desperate.
3/7
Park Seo-joon & Park Min-young — What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018)
This drama isn’t shy, especially its well-known closet kiss scene. It flipped K-drama romance toward adult passion rather than endless slow-burn tension.
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4/7
Gong Yoo & Yoon Eun-hye — Coffee Prince (2007)
Honestly, the kiss in Coffee Prince is legendary. It wasn’t just steamy, it pushed boundaries with the whole gender confusion plot and became a real “aha” moment for the characters and viewers.
5/7
Seo In-guk & Jung So-min — The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018)
This isn’t your typical romance. The kiss here hits hard, a twisted, emotional punch that ideas of “dangerous connection” rather than safe, pretty love. People still talk about how intense and honest it felt.
6/7
Song Joong-ki & Song Hye-kyo — Descendants of the Sun (2016)
The wine kiss is pretty much the gold standard for seduction in K-dramas. It’s all about controlled tension that finally breaks, people everywhere tried to recreate it after this episode aired.
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7/7
Han So-hee & Song Kang — Nevertheless (2021)
Nevertheless went places standard dramas wouldn't. Episode 3’s kiss? It’s steamy, real, and doesn’t apologize for anything. It opened the door for campus romances to be more honest and less sugarcoated.