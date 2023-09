Jaane Jaan: Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chemistry with Jaideep and Vijay

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that Jaideep and Vijay intimidated her as they were prepared. She even said that Saif Ali Khan had warned her. She said that her husband told her that she has to change her attitude of working as Jaideep and Vijay will be improvising. He also instructed her to be on her toes. She said that she feels an actor should be threatened by other actors on sets.