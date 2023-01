Jackson Wang burns the stage at Lollapalooza Mumbai 2023

Jackson Wang become the first top idol from the K-Pop industry to perform in India. He is a member of the band GOT7. Jackson Wang is also a solo artist. He is now on his Magic Man tour all over the world. Jackson Wang performed at sold-out concerts in Bangkok, Paris and London. He is famous for his fan service. Jackson Wang told the crowd at Lollapalooza Mumbai 2023 that he is keen to come back to India. Let us hope we get one more concert from him soon in the country...