Image credit: Instagram

The Paani Paani girl

Jacqueline recently featured in the music video Paani Paani by rapper Badshah and singer Aastha Gill. She was then all over the social media as she made everyone sweat with her hotness level and sensuous dance moves in the music video. She has several releases coming up. She has Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey coming up with Akshay Kumar, Kick 2 with Salman Khan, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and the multi-star cast horror comedy Bhoot Police.