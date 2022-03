Jacqueline Fernandez ravishes in black

Jacqueline Fernandez is undoubtedly one of the most glamorous in Bollywood. The actress has always been seen shining up her beauty quotient in every sartorial choice she appears in, and this time, while promoting her upcoming action movie, Attack, starring John Abraham, and costarring Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline raises the already sweltering summer heat by several notches in a ravishing, backless black gown, underlining once again how effortlessly sexy she is.