Jacqueline Fernandez looked chic and happy on Valentine’s Day as she was spotted by paps

Jacqueline Fernandez was clicked by the paps today evening in the suburbs. It looks like she spent Valentine’s Day with some friends. Her latest song Mud Mud Ke is being appreciated for the hot chemistry between Italian hunk Michele Morrone and her. They are bomb together. In the pictures, we can see that Jacqueline is smiling and looked relaxed. The past few months were testing for her with the whole Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy. But it looks like she has put it behind her. In fact, he also wrote a letter to the media to stop projecting her in a negative manner. Take a look at the clicks…