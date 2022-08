Jacqueline Fernandez-Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case: Leaked intimate pictures go viral

A couple of months ago, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrasekhar's intimate pictures had been leaked online. It went viral like wildfire. There was also a picture of Jacqueline in very close proximity to Sukesh. The latter admitted that they had been in a relationship and claimed that their relationship was based on love and respect. He expressed his shock at the way their relationship was being projected in the media. Furthermore, Sukesh also accepted that he showered Jacqueline with a lot of gifts. However, he said that it was what any loved one would do for their beloved.