Alia Bhatt

Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bollywood film industry. The actress gained a lot of popularity since her debut. Did you know that Alia was not born in India, but London. Alia holds British citizenship. Also Read - Brahmastra song Dance Ka Bhoot: Netizens go gaga over THIS mythological scene from Ranbir Kapoor starrer; Alia Bhatt gushes over hubby's dance skills