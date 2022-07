Image credit: Google

Alia Bhatt

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The film will be released on Netflix and will feature Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighofer in main roles. Pictures and videos of Alia from the sets of her Hollywood film got leaked on the internet and netizens spotted her baby bump. The movie will reportedly release in September this year.