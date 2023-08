Jailer box office collection day 6: It's huge

The box office game has piqued everyone's interest as three major films released during Independence Day week. Gadar 2 and OMG 2 revived Bollywood's stand at box office while Tamil film Jailer starring Rajinikanth went on a record breaking spree. Fans are pouring in a lot of love on Jailer and theatres are running houseful. On day 6, i.e., the Independence Day 2023 holiday, Jailer maintained its strong run at the box office and minted massive numbers. Here's a rundown of how much the film collected in different states and worldwide.