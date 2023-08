Ruling the box office with collections

These senior actors have proved once again that they are the kings of box office collections. Even their fans have proved that all they need is good films from their actors and that they are ready to encourage them in every way possible. Also Read - Gadar 2, Pathaan villain Manish Wadhwa draws comparison between Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan; 'Ek aadmi century banayega...'