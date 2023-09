Rajinikanth’s secret to a healthy lifestyle

Time and again the superstar has expressed his love for his wife Latha. He has always given credit to his wife for his health and lifestyle. Rajinikanth earlier said that his wife has always supported him while he was on a journey to conquer the world with his acting skills. Talking to The Indian Express, he said that the reason for his good health is his wife. The superstar admitted that he was indulged in all sorts of bad habits and his wife changed him for good.