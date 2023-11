Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor organise a birthday bash for Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor celebrated his birthday on November 11. However, his kids, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor organized a birthday bash for him yesterday. They had a grand party for him and many Bollywood stars had attended the bash. Orry was also invited and as always we get all the inside pictures from him. He took to Instagram to reveal all the inside pictures. Janhvi Kapoor wore a stunning purple saree for the birthday bash. She also shared pictures on Instagram and revealed she did her makeup on her own. Orry was seen in a black kurta and pajama for the bash.