Janhvi Kapoor beach looks

Janhvi Kapoor who is one of the promising actresses of this generation has turned 26 today. Time and again the actress has justified her place in the industry and is now all set for Telugu debut NTR 30 with Jr. NTR. Apart from impressing us with her movies, Janhvi has also amazed her fans with her fashion sense. She often shares her beautiful pictures from her work and vacations on Instagram. She raises the temperature with her bold and beautiful posts from beach vacations. As Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday take a look at pictures when she slayed in beach wear.