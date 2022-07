Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood DIVAS sure know how to sizzle on red carpets and make the hearts skip a beat. And talking about red carpet events, there's rarely a time when the Bollywood heroines didn't make eyes pop with their risque fashion statements. Today, we will be having a look at some of the actresses who've always ruled red carpets and every other event, photoshoots with risque outfits. In fact, it wouldn't be wrong to call them the risque queens. From Priyanka Chopra to Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani and more have made it to the list. First up, we have our Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra. The new mommy had ruled hearts, not just in India but in Hollywood too.