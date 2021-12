Like mom, like daughter

Janhvi Kapoor has dropped a bomb this afternoon by sharing some super glam pics in a golden dress. The look will instantly remind you of what her late mom, Sridevi wore in Hawa Hawai. The halter neck, colour and tight fit makes both the outfits similar. While Sridevi’s dress was like a pencil-fit gown, Janhvi Kapoor shows off her toned legs in a mini dress. The stylists have used loads of bronzer making her look like a Goddess. In the past, we have seen her don chiffons like her mom, Sridevi and she looked great. The young actress has a number of projects in her hand. Take a look at the pics…