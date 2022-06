Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor promotes Good Luck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry which is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 29th July 2022. The actress has already started the promotions of the film, and recently she was spotted at a hotel in Mumbai where she was promoting the movie. Janhvi opted to wear a strapless bodysuit top with ripped jeans, and she looked gorgeous in it.