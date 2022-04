Image credit: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor gets compared to Kim Kardashian

Janhvi Kapoor's fashion game is certainly distinct as she is. The young fashionista often leaves netizens gushing over their stunning looks. And yet again, Janhvi has taken the internet by storm when she slipped into a shimmery bodycon gown and made heads turn at the Grazia Millenial Awards 2022. She also posted a few pictures wearing the outfit on her Instagram and soon fans started comparing her with Hollywood TV star Kim Kardashian. Take a look.