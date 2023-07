Image credit: Instagram, Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor turns blue mermaid

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses we have in the industry. Recently, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani walked the ramp for various fashion designers and Janhvi Kapoor also joined the list by walking the ramp for a popular Indian designer. Janhvi Kapoor wore a blue sequinned choli and lehenga with a cape flowing behind. She had a wet-haired look and Barbie-ish makeup. Check out her pics here: