Is Janhvi Kapoor dating Orhan Awatramani?

Ahead of the release of Mili, Janhvi Kapoor has hit headlines for her love life. Rumours suggest that she is dating socialite Orhan Awatramani. He happens to be a very close friend of stars like Nysa Devgn, Aryan Khan and others. He held a Halloween 2022 bash recently and they were caught holding hands. The pictures have added fuel to dating rumours. Here's looking at other times when Janhvi's love life became the topic of discussion.