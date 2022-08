Janhvi Kapoor

Sarees are for eternal beauty. It is one trend that will never go off the charts. Sarees are considered to bring out the most beautiful side of the ladies and well, our Bollywood divas know it really well. Time and again, Bollywood divas have made heads turn with their desi saree looks. Currently, it is Janhvi Kapoor who has managed to grab all the attention. At the pre-wedding bash of Kunal Rawal, Janhvi Kapoor showed up in a gorgeous white saree. But her bikini top-styled blouse left many jaws dropped to the floor. She looked her sensuous best and no one's complaining. Here's looking at other Bollywood divas who made everyone swoon over their saree style.