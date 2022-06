Image credit: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor in her films has played girl-next-door roles, but in real-life she surely grabs everyone’s attention with her hot avatars. Recently, at an event she decided to wear a black gown with plunging neckline. The actress surely personified the word ‘hotness’ in the outfit. She carried it very well, and we have to say that we would love to see Janhvi on the big screen in a ultra-glam avatar soon.