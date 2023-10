Janhvi Kapoor is a bombshell

Janhvi Kapoor who was last seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan walked the ramp last night at the Lakme Fashion Week in association with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). She walked the ramp for Amit Aggarwal and left everyone stunned with her hotness quotient.