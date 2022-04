Image credit: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor – Photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses of this generation. She has proved her mettle as an actor with films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, and others. The actress has also been ruling magazine covers and she has recently featured on Khushi Wedding magazine cover. She has done a bridal photoshoot for the same and Janhvi took to Instagram to share pictures from her photoshoot and she captioned it as, “गुलों में रंग भरे बाद-ए-नौ-बहार चले.”